Metro Health Dept. reports 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 104,645 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville is currently in Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan. Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 117 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 847 deaths in Davidson County.

MORE: 200+ additional COVID deaths reported in Nashville after ‘data review’

A reported 89,727 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,688 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 43,815 of which are men, 47,684 are women and the gender of 763 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 19%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 712 calls on Tuesday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,342 new cases Wednesday, putting the state at 794,137 total cases, with 661,487 confirmed and 132,650 probable. There are currently 12,476 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,271 additional cases per day (0% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is also 1,271 (+4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 12 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,650 total deaths.

The Tennessee Department of Health announced on March 13 that it will only be releasing COVID-19 data for the state Monday through Friday. On Monday, the state reported 11,638 total deaths which was lower than the total reported in the state’s Friday, March 12 report. The department’s data shows a decrease of 12 deaths on Saturday and no additional deaths on Sunday.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 770,011 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,380 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 676 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,056 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 5% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 355 (17%) available ICU beds in the state, down 14% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 7,005,827 tests with 6,211,690 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.3%. Tuesday’s update added 8,867 tests to the state’s total with 9.28% percent-positive cases.

COVID Variant

TDH reported on Tuesday that Tennessee has had 91 confirmed cases of the UK variant and one case of the South African variant B.1.351.