Metro Health Dept. reports 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 101,487 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Monday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College adjusted their hours of operations last week to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations were closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures. They will reopen Monday and operate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 116 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 620 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 86,243 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,986 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,110 of which are men, 45,979 are women and the gender of 760 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 154 calls on Sunday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,129 new cases Sunday, bringing the state to 765,137 total cases. Of those cases, 642,673 are confirmed and 122,464 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 18 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,133 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 737,635 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,335 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,010 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,674,491 tests. The latest update added 9,062 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.