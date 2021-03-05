Metro Health Dept. reports 109 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 103,013 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register.

The Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 109 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 644 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 88,004 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,797 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 42,884 of which are men, 46,799 are women and the gender of 764 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 908 calls on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee (This reflects what the TDH reports each day. )

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,514 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 779,449 total cases, with 652,083 confirmed and 127,366 probable. There are currently 13,483 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,216 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day). The 14-day new cases average is 1,296 (+3% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 42 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 11,501 total deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 754,465 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,499 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 864 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 18,779.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,738 (15%) available floor beds in the state, up 3% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 246 (12%) available ICU beds in the state, down 1% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,834,882 tests with 6,055,433 negative results. The percentage of positive cases is 11.4%. Thursday’s update added 17,761 tests to the state’s total with 4.67% percent-positive cases.