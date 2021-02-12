Metro Health Dept. reports 100,164 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 100,164 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations Friday to accommodate for colder weather through winter. The testing location at Nissan Stadium will open at 11 a.m. Friday due to freezing temperatures.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 190 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 611 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 84,023 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,838 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 41,427 of which are men, 45,293 are women and the gender of 752 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 784 calls on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,624 new cases Thursday, putting the state at 752,033 total cases. There are currently 25,085 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,238 additional cases per day (-9% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,461 (0% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 81 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,182 total deaths. The state has added 1,162 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 106 additional deaths per day. Tennessee is averaging 93 deaths per day during 2021, with 3,905 deaths reported so far (1/1 – 2/11) which accounts for 36% of TN’s total COVID deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 716,136 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,069 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,232 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,920.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,810 (16%) available floor beds in the state, up 1% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 254 (13%) available ICU beds in the state, a 0% change from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,547,434 tests with 5,795,401 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Thursday’s update added 24,051 tests to the state’s total with 7.41% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Several Tennessee county health departments had to cancel testing and vaccinations on Thursday due to the winter weather. Anyone who was scheduled for vaccination on February 11 will be contacted if their appointment will be rescheduled, TDH stated in a tweet.

As of February 11, TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 940,403 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 9.37% of the state has received at least one dose.