Metro Health Dept. issues citations to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, 13 others for violating Emergency Orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular bar on Broadway and more than a dozen businesses were issued citations, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Officials said Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk and 13 other businesses were issued citations this weekend due to not following social distancing guidelines from Emergency Orders 4 or 6.

Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of the Metro Public Health Department said they issued a citation to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 6.

Caldwell visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during the court appearance.

Health officials cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6.

Public Health Emergency Order 4 requires business establishments to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.

Business Cited on June 12:

51st Deli 1314 51st AVE N Order 4 Honky Tonk Central 329 Broadway Order 6 Jonathan’s Grille 717 3rd Ave N Order 4 Jonathan’s Grille 7653 Hwy 70 S Order 6 Nashville Underground 105 Broadway Order 6 Popeye’s 3550 Murfreesboro PK Order 4 Sam’s Bar & Grill 2001 Lakeshore DR Order 6 Scoreboard Bar & Grill 2408 Music Valley DR Order 6 Sonic 7679 Hwy 70 S Order 4 Sperry’s 5109 Harding PK Order 4 and Order 6 Taco Bell 4000 Nolensville PK Order4 and Order 6 Thai Phooket 915 Rivergate PKWY Order 4 Wingstop 127 Gallatin PK N Order 4 Metro Public Health Dept.

