Metro Health Dept. begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Davidson County residents 75 and older

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County will begin phase 1a2 of Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Thursday, starting with residents who are 75 years old and older.

All vaccinations will be done by appointment. Those who are eligible must register through the health department. Click here to pre-register.

Others eligible through their employers under phase 1a2 include outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient access and mortuary services.

Starting today, COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to Phase 1A2 and those age 75+.



Employers in Phase 1A2 will either be contacted or can email our team with the information below.



Age 75 and older can sign up for an appointment at https://t.co/mGy8v1HCiX or call 615-862-7777. pic.twitter.com/v4wKcPCzpF — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) January 7, 2021

The county has given nearly 30,000 vaccinations to the 55,000 qualified recipients since Dec. 17, including 26,000 hospital workers, 1,688 first responders and 1,359 other front line workers.