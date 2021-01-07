Metro Health Dept. begins COVID-19 vaccinations for Davidson County residents 75 and older

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County will begin phase 1a2 of Nashville’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Thursday, starting with residents who are 75 years old and older.
All vaccinations will be done by appointment. Those who are eligible must register through the health department. Click here to pre-register.
Others eligible through their employers under phase 1a2 include outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient access and mortuary services.
The county has given nearly 30,000 vaccinations to the 55,000 qualified recipients since Dec. 17, including 26,000 hospital workers, 1,688 first responders and 1,359 other front line workers.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )