Metro Health Department offering free flu shots at 4 Nashville locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department will provide four locations for you to receive a free flu shot on Thursday as part of the statewide FightFluTN initiative.

Three of the locations are drive-through and one location is a walk-in location:

East Nashville Public Health Center – 1015 East Trinity Lane (Drive-Through) – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lentz Public Health Center – 2500 Charlotte Avenue (Drive-Through) – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 Community Assessment Center – 2491 Murfreesboro Pike (Drive-Through) – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Woodbine Public Health Center – 224 Oriel Avenue (Walk-In) – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who receive free flu shots do not need health insurance. Masks are required to receive a flu shot at all locations. High-dose vaccines are not available at drive-through flu shot locations.

If you cannot get a flu shot on Thursday, East Nashville, Lentz, and Woodbine locations will be offering shots free of charge from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (no walk-ins after 2:30 p.m.).

For more information about flu shots, please call (615) 340-5616 option 8, or visit the Health Department’s website here.