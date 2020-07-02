Metro Councilmembers announce legislation to end CoreCivic contract in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Councilmembers Emily Benedict (District 7) and Freddie O’Connell (District 19) announced Thursday they are sponsoring and pursuing legislation to end Metro Nashville’s contract with CoreCivic, the largest for-profit prison company in the U.S.

For more on the legislation proposal you can read the full release below:

Today Metro Councilmembers Emily Benedict (District 7) and Freddie O’Connell (District 19) announced they are sponsoring and pursuing legislation to end Metro Nashville’s contract with CoreCivic, the largest for-profit prison company in the U.S.

This renewed effort became possible after Sheriff Daron Hall submitted new information to the Metro Council indicating that based on ongoing negotiations with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) could assume operation of the Metro Detention Facility (MDF) with no material increase in costs to Metro taxpayers.

“In 2017, I led an effort to give our Metro Council contractual oversight for privately operated correctional facilities as well as to strengthen accountability measures,” said O’Connell “We did this in preparation for the expiration of the CoreCivic contract at MDF in January of this year.”

That effort led to follow-up conversations. “I worked closely with DCSO on a feasibility analysis of their assuming operation of the MDF,” explained O’Connell. “When we completed that report, I was disappointed by the cost estimates.”

CM Benedict had a similar notion during her campaign. “When I was running for office in the summer of 2019, it came to my attention that the CoreCivic contract was up on January 31, 2020. I knew it was time for us to get out of the business of private prisons. I got to work on it as soon as I took office. And now we can finish the job.”

The CoreCivic contract is with the city but funded by the Tennessee Department of Corrections, and pays for incarceration of locally sentenced state inmates serving sentences between one to six years. It is important that local inmates serve their time locally so they can be closer to family than being sent to a penal institution further away in the state. Tennessee has these programs with many local sheriffs throughout the state. In Nashville, the Davidson

County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) manages this contract and has oversight of the operations at the Davidson County Detention Center, however the day-to-day operations are managed by a profiteer.

CoreCivic, formally known as CCA (Correction Corporation of America), is the largest for-profit prison company in the U.S. Prior to 2018, the company was headquartered in Nashville. They have contracts for approximately 90,000 inmates in 60 prisons throughout the US, including immigration detention centers at the US border. They have managed the Davidson County Detention Facility for over 20 years. Currently they house roughly 875 inmates here.

They were the leader in creating laws that gave them a consistent revenue stream through incarceration of Americans. Their profits are based on imprisoning as many people as possible at the lowest possible cost because that is how they make money for themselves and their shareholders. The motivation of their business is profit, not people. Their business model is dependent on laws that cause more people to be jailed, and stay jailed. Inmates are their customers, and taxpayers fill their pockets.

If it was not clear before the current social justice reform movement, our criminal legal system needs its own reform.

The American people are demanding reform. Change can be incremental, and we must take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves. We have that opportunity now. We must remove this profiteer and put Nashvillian’s tax dollars to better use. Instead of paying executives millions, we must put those dollars into rehabilitation efforts, proper healthcare including mental health, and ensuring that our workers, [Nashvillians], who keep these inmates safe, receive fair and equitable pay instead of paying dividends to shareholders.

With confirmation that there will be no additional cost to Nashvillians nor to Tennesseans, the only obstacle to removing this profiteer is the people and the political will of their representatives. “Our Sheriff is ready to take on this responsibility, and I believe he will do it much better than this billion-dollar corporation. It is time that our local leaders stand with Nashvillians and effect real change. This is one such opportunity. We can do this, so let’s do it” said Benedict. The bill will be heard on second reading at the next Metro Council Meeting on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.