Metro councilmember wants to combat reckless drivers with license plate scanners

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — A Metro councilmember wants to put license plate scanners on some of Nashville’s public streets, but it will require changing the city’s code.

Joy Styles, who represents District 32, says drag racing has become a huge problem in southeast Nashville since the on-set of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month we told you about Metro’s “street racer initiative” where the south precinct handed out seven traffic violations, arrested four people, and cited another with misdemeanor drag racing in one weekend.

“Not that it didn’t exist beforehand, but it’s been exacerbated since COVID came. Now you have empty roadways at all times and they take advantage of that,” said Styles.

Right now, Metro code says license plate scanners cannot be installed on public right of ways. Style’s bill would amend that, allowing only law enforcement to operate them.

“My bill specifically would use the scanners for catching drag racers going at speeds of 70 miles per hour or higher,” said Styles. “If we have a camera placed there, facing the right of way, and we catch two racers go by, great! We get to hold those individuals accountable.”

Surrounding cities like Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, and Belle Meade are already using this kind of technology.

Belle Meade Police Chief Tim Eads said his department has 19 of the machines positioned around their small city. Since their 2016 installation, Eads says they’ve helped his department solve hundreds of crimes.

“These are like law enforcement on duty 24/7,” said Eads.

The devices scan plates that might be stolen, involved in amber alerts, or belong to someone with criminal warrants.

Councilwoman Styles says she knows some people are concerned that these scanners could be a violation of privacy. But Chief Eads says if you haven’t committed a crime, there’s not much to worry about.

“It looks at a hotlist. It doesn’t run everyone’s tag and registration. It just turns it into metadata and looks over here and says ‘is this on the wanted list?’ And if it is, it gives an immediate alert to the dispatcher,” said Eads.