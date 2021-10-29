Metro councilman plans for new transportainment bill that would implement permit process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A metro council member says a new ordinance is in the works for transportainment companies, which would offer the option to apply for an alcohol permit.

This comes just days after Metro Council passed a bill that would ban alcohol altogether for party buses and wagons when it goes into effect December 1st.

“All of us are pro-regulation”, said Nick Lyon, owner of Hell on Wheels. “There’s a difference between regulation and killing an industry. And, between the alcohol ban December 1st and the $5 million insurance minimum requirement, that’s a death sentence to the entire industry.”

As the ordinance stands now, there is an alcohol provision that would ban alcohol on moving vehicles and require other vehicle standards. Effective April 1, the Transportation Licensing Commission would also institute rules regarding things like operating hours, operating zones, and noise restrictions.

In the meantime, councilman Freddie O’Connell, who has been at the forefront of instituting new transportainment policies, says a second entertainment transportation bill is in the works.

“I’ve already got a request into metro legal, to the beer board, to look to create a permit process to allow for both a BYOB provision and ideally also sort of a mobile catering permit for any of these vehicles that hope to have like a bartender type of service,” O’Connell explained.

O’Connell says the permit process will help mitigate obnoxious behavior onboard transportainment vehicles and hold companies to a regulatory standard.

“We are also looking to create a permitted pathway that primarily runs through the beer board that reestablishes a landscape for everybody to have alcohol in these vehicles,” said O’Connell.

O’Connell has not completed the draft of the bill yet. He plans to file next week and hopes there is minimal lapse in time between legislations.