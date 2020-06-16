Metro Council to vote on contested budget plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Council could take a final vote Tuesday on Mayor John Cooper’s contested new budget plan, which includes a possible 32% tax increase.

It could be another long meeting for the Metro Council as they work to pass a budget for the next fiscal year and multiple proposals will be reviewed.

Part of the budget includes raising the Nashville’s property tax.

Mayor Cooper’s proposal is a 32% increase while Budget Chair at large Council Member Bob Mendes’ plan would increase it by 34%.

But Council Member Steve Glover is challenging Mayor Cooper and Mendes, saying he wants to keep property taxes lower and increase the city’s wheel tax instead.

Glover is also proposing the same amount of money for Metro police as Mayor Cooper, but no funding for body worn cameras. The plan also calls for cuts to Metro Parks, Public Works and WeGo public transit.

Mayor Cooper and Mendes’ plans are closely aligned with both wanting to stabilize Metro’s finances. Mendes wants to provide more than $7 million for Metro Nashville Public Schools and $10 million for a pay plan improvement for Metro employees.

“We don’t want to be a city where tax values go down and income goes down, the Detroits of the world suffered from that and then they had to increase their tax rate and got into a terrible spiral. We want sound financial management to preserve what we historically have had in Nashville which is the lowest tax rate,” explained Mayor Cooper.

Two weeks ago, the Council held their longest meeting ever at nearly 11 hours because of an overwhelming amount of calls asking to consider defunding Metro police.

A budget has to be approved by June 30.