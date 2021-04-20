Metro Council to discuss changes to parking meters in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Changes could be coming to the way drivers pay for parking in downtown Nashville.

The traditional way to pay for a parking meter with coins could go away if a new bill is passed by the Metro Council.

(Photo: WKRN)

The proposed legislation would update Nashville’s system and switch to smart meters that can accept payments through an app on your phone.

With this technology, drivers will also know when the meter is close to expiring.

Councilman Freddie O’Connell is a big supporter of the move. He told News 2 Metro Public Works will lead enforcement, with help from Metro police, and a company will need to be hired to get the upgraded equipment.

A spokesperson for Mayor John Cooper’s office told News 2 if the proposal passes, Nashville would begin the process of issuing a request for bids from companies.

The Metro Council will be involved in the process and it could be completed by the end of summer.

The bill will be up for its third and final reading Tuesday night and Councilmember O’Connell does it expect it to move forward.