Metro council members, area residents weigh in on soccer stadium negotiations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many are wondering what’s next after the future of the proposed soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds remains in limbo.

On Friday, Nashville Soccer Club offered the city of Nashville an additional $19 million for the stadium deal.

Mayor Cooper responded saying he’s committed to the project and willing to continue negotiations with the team and the Major League Soccer.

Just outside the Nashville Fairgrounds sits the Fair Park Dog Park.

The talk – dogs and the future of the proposed MLS soccer stadium that’s still up in the air.

“I hope it still happens. We love soccer,” said Ali Hoffman who lives in the area.

“I was hoping that that would end up happening because seems like it was wasted land for several years,” said area resident Tom Bredesen.

“I thought it was kind of a done deal, but I must have missed out on something,” said Ray Alexander.

That uncertainty stems from the continued negotiations between Mayor Cooper and Nashville SC and MLS.

“I think what he’s trying to do is make sure that taxpayers are being protected,” said Metro Council Member At-Large Steve Glover of Mayor Cooper.

Glover isn’t against a new stadium, but said there are clear red flags when it comes to the financial impact of the deal for Nashville.

“I would want every penny of this guaranteed by the ownership,” said Glover. “I would want to make sure the city has no liability whatsoever. I would remove the 10 acres – that was a bad deal. We should’ve never gone there because it’ll destroy the fabric of the fairgrounds.

But area residents, like Alexander, don’t agree.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for the Nashville area, the neighborhood, and for the people joining together,” said Alexander.

Others, like Metro Budget and Finance Chairman Bob Mendes said renegotiation needs to be over.

He tweeted in part: “Fish or cut bait. Finish the new deal or tell us why it fell apart.”

“Do I want to get it worked out? Absolutely. If people want to soccer, let’s get soccer,” said Glover. “But let’s do it to where soccer carries its own weight and the people of Nashville aren’t picking up the tab.”