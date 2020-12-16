Metro council supports $1.6 billion Nashville Transportation Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, Metro Council members announced their support for a $1.6 billion transportation plan announced by Mayor John Cooper last week.

The “Metro Nashville Transportation Plan” includes a variety of improvements, including expanded bus services, improved mobility infrastructure, and improved bikeways, sidewalks, and greenways.

WeGo Public Transit released a statement following council’s vote, expressing their approval of the plan.

“Metro’s support of a holistic, comprehensive approach to improving transportation options throughout Davidson County recognizes a long-overdue need for cross-agency coordination as we work to address the mobility challenges created by the unprecedented growth in the region,” WeGo Public Transit CEO Steve Bland said. “The projects in the plan, across all modes of transportation, will make a positive impact on the quality of life and safety of those living, working, and visiting Nashville.”

According to the proposal, these transportation improvements would mean 92% of Nashville’s population and 94% of Nashville’s workplaces would be located within a half mile of an improvement.

Mayor Cooper expressed plans to leverage upcoming federal and state funding opportunities to help pay for the plan.

District 17 Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge took to Twitter to express his concern over funding the plan.

We're passing a $1.6 billion transportation plan without ensuring that even our current @WeGoTransit funding levels are maintained next year (to say nothing of actually increasing service after raising taxes 34 percent). My attempt to give us two more meetings to discuss failed. — Colby Sledge (@Sledgefor17) December 16, 2020

“We’re passing a $1.6 billion transportation plan without ensuring that even our current WeGoTransit funding levels are maintained next year (to say nothing of actually increasing service after raising taxes 34 percent). My attempt to give us two more meetings to discuss failed,” one of Councilmember Sledge’s tweets said.

District 3 Councilwoman Jennifer Gamble announced her support for the plan several weeks ago.

We need a transportation plan that works for everyone. The Metro Nashville Transportation Plan attempts to achieve that goal. Now, we need an equitable solution for investment and implementation of the plan. pic.twitter.com/Y333YUN1B5 — Jennifer Gamble (@JGamble4Council) December 10, 2020

“We need a transportation plan that works for everyone. The Metro Nashville Transportation Plan attempts to achieve that goal. Now, we need an equitable solution for investment and implementation of the plan,” Gamble said on Twitter.

You can see the complete transportation plan by clicking here.