Metro bus carrying 25 students involved in hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro school bus has been involved in a hit-and-run crash in the White’s Creek area Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Moorman’s Arm Road.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said the bus appeared to have been rear-ended before the vehicle backed up and drove away.

There were 25 Joelton Middle School students on the bus at the time of the crash. It is unknown if any were injured though the spokesperson said the students were held onboard and were waiting for Metro police to arrive to offload.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

