Metro bill proposes fine for idling more than 3 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Council member is proposing a bill that would impose a $50 fine for drivers who idle in their cars for longer than three minutes.

The bill, introduced by Metro councilwoman Tonya Hancock, would also fine drivers who idle longer than a minute in school zones.

“Those poor students come out of the school at three o’clock and walk around the circle to find their parent’s car and they’re breathing in all of that smog and not mention those fumes that people in those vehicles have been breathing,” said Hancock. “When you idle your car for ten minutes, you put one pound of CO2 in the air”

The bill has various exceptions for school buses, law enforcement officers, or drivers stuck in traffic.

Hancock added there’s still a lot to work out, but she hopes it sticks.

“Nashvillians are really awesome people, and I know if this is the law they’re going to want to follow it because it’s so helpful for the health of everyone.”

The bill passed the first of three readings on Tuesday evening.

