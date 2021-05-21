Metro Assessor’s website experiences technical difficulties on last day to file informal review requests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite announced property owners experienced delays in filing online informal reviews at the end of the day Friday.
Informal review filings were due by 4 p.m. Friday.
“We apologize that property owners filing an informal review experienced difficulty in filing online,” Wilhoite said. “When contacted, our amazing call center staff appraisers assisted the property owners in filing their Informal Review by taking their information by phone and entering it manually until the difficulty is fixed.”
Property owners can still file formal appeals beginning on Monday and will have until June 25 to apply. Formal appeals can be filed to the Metropolitan Board of Equalization, with the option of an in-person hearing or a hearing by telephone.