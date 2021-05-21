Metro Assessor’s website experiences technical difficulties on last day to file informal review requests

In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a housing development stands in El Dorado Hills, Calif. California voters have rejected a proposal to partially dismantle the state’s cap on property taxes, a move that would have have raised taxes for many businesses in a pandemic-hobbled economy. Since 1978, California has limited tax increases to 2% a year until a property is sold. With prices climbing at a much higher rate, taxpayers who have held homes and businesses for many years pay far less than what the market value would determine. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Assessor of Property Vivian Wilhoite announced property owners experienced delays in filing online informal reviews at the end of the day Friday.

Informal review filings were due by 4 p.m. Friday.

“We apologize that property owners filing an informal review experienced difficulty in filing online,” Wilhoite said. “When contacted, our amazing call center staff appraisers assisted the property owners in filing their Informal Review by taking their information by phone and entering it manually until the difficulty is fixed.”

Property owners can still file formal appeals beginning on Monday and will have until June 25 to apply. Formal appeals can be filed to the Metropolitan Board of Equalization, with the option of an in-person hearing or a hearing by telephone.