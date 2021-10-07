Metro Animal Care and Control reaches full capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Animal Care and Control is currently at full capacity and is asking for potential adopters or fosters for their animals.

The shelter revealed they currently house a total of 120 cats and dogs which means they have reached full capacity.

Workers believe some of the animals could be lost and their owners are not aware of their whereabouts.

“We see a high intake of stray animals that get lost and maybe their owners don’t know they are here, or maybe they are lost in general and they don’t have a home,” said MACC worker Sarah Spadavecchia.

Currently, the shelter is overwhelmed and is in need of workers willing to do laundry and dishes.

Metro Animal Care and Control are also asking for pet item donations and donations of pet food.

Volunteers are also needed to play with the animals and do behind-the-scenes work, to volunteer click here.

The shelter is on 5125 Harding Place just right off I-24 in South Nashville.

Adoption hours are from noon to 4 p.m. all week.