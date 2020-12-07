Metro Action Commission offers rent, mortgage assistance to Nashville residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Action Commission will begin accepting applications Monday for a program aimed to help homeowners and renters catch up on monthly payments after being impacted by COVID-19.

This program is brand new to the city of Nashville and the commission. The Metro Action Recovery program will be funded by CARES act money approved by the Metro Council over the summer.

The program provides up to three or six months of assistance to anyone in danger of eviction or foreclosure.

To qualify, you cannot be enrolled in another repayment program, you must live in Davidson county and have been in good standing before March.

At the height of the pandemic, the commission helped about 2,000 households between March and April.

The average amount of applications received monthly is around 100 and the program anticipates that number will drastically increase with this new program.

“We believe we have prepared as much as we can because and we want to be able to anticipate any influx of customers. Because we know this is a very sensitive situation for many and we do not want to heighten the anxiety and we are trying to be proactive as we can because we can’t get to the applications. We are trying to be as proactive as we can to accommodate the families as they come in,” explained Director of Communications Lisa McCrady.

Applications will be accepted through the end of December — if there is still funding available, the application period will extend until it runs out.

Click here to learn more.