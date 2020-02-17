Meth addictions causing fear of increased violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a strange incident over the weekend where a man assaulted an officer while high on meth, police are addressing the worries over increased violence.

“My fear is that we are moving into an era of violence that we have never seen in this state,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said.

Methamphetamine superseded marijuana in 2019 as TBI’s top submitted drug. Rausch says that change shocked him, and showed him how big meth is becoming.

Rausch said the violence associated with meth users scares him for not only officers arresting those people, but community members that may come in contact with them.

“The treatment is different, the conversations that we’re having is way different, the impact of this drug is different,” Rausch said.

Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said people high on meth are often times desperate to continue the euphoric effects and will do anything to keep it.

“When someone’s on meth they don’t have any sort of pain tolerance, they feel stronger than they normally are. They’re seeing things that ain’t there,” Moore said.

But Rausch fears of the mental illness impacts addicts will face for life. He says unlike other drugs, meth permanently rewires the brain.

“It’s what happens with this drug. It will cause mental illness issues to heighten and get worse. And it’s going to cause violence to get worse,” Rausch said.

Moore said opioid treatment allowed for a medication process to wean addicts off the drugs, but meth does not. And it oftentimes leads addicts to harder drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

Moore recommends starting to teach kids about dangerous drugs like meth early within the school system to avoid attraction to addiction later in life.

Investigators say it’s the cheapness of meth and access to high quantities from Mexico that are making meth rise again.