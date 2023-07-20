SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mental health evaluation is set for Patricia Sylvester, the Shelbyville woman accused of killing her 11-year-old son.

Shelbyville police said Sylvester told them she intentionally killed her son, Esteban, and tried to kill her 4-year-old son, Rafael. The evaluation is set to happen before Patricia sees a judge on Sept. 12.

“It’s important to understand that even if a person is found to be insane, it doesn’t mean the person is off the hook,” Attorney Grover Collins said.

Collins explained the mental health of suspects is evaluated all the time, but they’re rarely found incompetent or insane. In this case, Sylvester’s sister said she doesn’t know what happened to her and hopes her sister gets the help she needs.

The suspect’s mother indicated she had a history of mental health issues.

“She is very, very deep depression and she needs to be evaluated for mental state,” Patricia’s mother Joyce Sylvester said.

According to Collins, a community partner will use strict state guidelines to see if the suspect is mentally ill, then report that information to the court. This plays a major factor on Patricia’s trial and if convicted, the punishment.

“It’s not as if it is a free pass,” Collins said. “They would have to abide by whatever the recommendations of the mental health professionals is and the court orders them to be under the supervision and care of that mental health facility until the court is satisfied.

Shelbyville police have not yet determined a motive, but Grover believes this evaluation will help narrow down whether she was in the right mind when her child was killed.