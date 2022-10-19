LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in La Vergne are looking for several people involved in a shooting that happened in a Walgreens parking lot Sunday.

According to authorities, officers were called to the Walgreens at the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Waldron Road after a man allegedly began shooting at three other men just before 10 a.m.

The three men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camero. No one was injured.

Authorities believe there could be multiple witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tanner Nokes at 615-287-8748 or email tnokes@lavergnetn.gov.