BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A murder suspect wanted out of Memphis was apprehended in Bedford County Tuesday along with a convicted felon.

The Shelbyville Police Department says 32-year-old Donald Harris Jr., 32, was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Officers tried to take him into custody at an apartment on Barksdale Lane, but he jumped out of a bedroom window and ran. He was then taken into custody without incident after a brief foot pursuit.

While searching the apartment, investigators encountered Craig Green, 43, of Shelbyville. A loaded 12 gauge shotgun, about four grams of crack cocaine, crystal “ice” methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in Green’s bedroom.

Green was taken into custody and charged with possession of a schedule II drug with intent to resale, possession of schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.