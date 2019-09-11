Memphis man accused of hitting Metro officer with car on Broadway charged federally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of displaying a gun and driving erratically on Broadway is now facing federal assault charges, according to federal officials.

U.S. District Attorney Donald Cochran said 30-year-old Pasquala Walls, a Memphis resident, was charged Tuesday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Walls was the driver of a Chrysler 300 that accelerated through the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Broadway, striking several other cars, including a patrol car, before he hit Sergeant Kris Delap.

According to authorities, at one point, officers were forced to jump out of the way to avoid being struck and one officer was pulled to the ground by the vehicle.

Investigators said Sgt. Delap fired at least once at Walls as he continued westbound on Broadway, narrowly missing multiple pedestrians in the road.

Walls was then chased and captured by citizens and held until he was taken into police custody.

A pistol with an extended magazine, loaded with 26 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the floorboard of Walls’ car.

According to reports, Walls was previously convicted of felony controlled substance crimes in Shelby County Tennessee and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

If convicted, Walls faces up to 10 years in prison.