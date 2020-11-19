Memorial set up in La Vergne for slain police K-9

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A small memorial was placed outside of the La Vergne Police Department early Thursday morning in memory of police K-9 Sjaak who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

La Vergne police announced Wednesday night that Sjaak passed away while undergoing surgery after suffering three gunshot wounds during an exchange of gunfire between Sjaak’s handler, Officer Justin Darby and another person.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 39-year-old Javon Brice opened fire on Officer Darby’s patrol car along Murfreesboro Road just after noon Tuesday. A police chase began and there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and Brice, according to investigators.

(Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department/WKRN)

Brice was later found dead in his car at Rutherford Pointe Apartments after the chase, the TBI said. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Darby discovered Sjaak had been shot three times. He underwent surgery Wednesday, but did not survive his injuries.

Arrangements for Sjaak, who served with the department since 2014, have not been announced.