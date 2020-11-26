Memorial set for slain La Vergne police K-9

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A memorial service has been announced to honor the life of La Vergne police K-9 Sjaak who was killed in the line of duty last week.

The Sjaak Celebration of Service Memorial will take place Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. at Lifepoint Church, which is located at 506 Legacy Drive in Smyrna.

The service will be open to anyone who wishes to attend; however, seating will be limited due to virus measures in place at the church, according to La Vergne police. Anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask.

Due to the number of K-9s expected to attend the memorial, police said no civilian pets will be allowed on the property.

Sjaak passed away Nov. 18 while undergoing surgery after suffering three gunshot wounds one day earlier during an exchange of gunfire between Sjaak’s handler, Officer Justin Darby and another person.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 39-year-old Javon Brice opened fire on Officer Darby’s patrol car along Murfreesboro Road just after noon Nov. 17. A police chase began and there was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and Brice, according to investigators.

Brice was later found dead in his car at Rutherford Pointe Apartments after the chase, the TBI said. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Darby discovered Sjaak had been shot three times. He underwent surgery, but did not survive his injuries.

During his celebration of service, Sjaak will be recognized with full honors.