Memorial held at Shelby Golf Course for slain employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends and loved ones of George Carpenter gathered Sunday for a memorial at the place he loved, the place where he lost his life.

“What a great man. I lost a friend, lost an employee. There’s no words that I can say…it’s just senseless,” said Daryl Edens, a manager at the golf course. “He was always here like I said, he would volunteer for five hours, that was his deal but he would fifteen to twenty. And then I finally got him on the payroll for nineteen hours a week but he’d literally work thirty.”

The 71-year-old was shot and killed last month.

George Carpenter (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He had just left the clubhouse at Shelby Golf Course and was walking out to his truck at the end of his shift when the shooting happened.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the shooting.

“You took a dear life, so many people loved him and if you would have asked him for anything, he would have given it to you. You didn’t have to shoot him,” said Edens.

Friends shared memories of the U.S. Army veteran, who loved the game of golf.

“He would take a golf cart out to the parking lot just to make sure that you didn’t have to walk your clubs out there,” said Edens.

Loved ones gathered for a 21-gun salute. An American flag was presented to George’s son, Jason. He says the healing process can finally begin.

“I am exuberant for the fact that my father touched so many lives that so many people would show such appreciation just for momentarily meeting him or knowing him for 20 years,” said Jason Carpenter.

Plans are in place for a permanent memorial bench near the clubhouse where George always sat. Those who knew him say they feel George’s spirit all over the course.

His own set of clubs were also on display.

“You’ve seen the turnout here, you’ve seen the people that he touched. There will be memorials here for a very long time. He’ll always be here.”