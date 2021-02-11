Meharry partners with MNPS to install vigorous COVID-19 measures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As students went back to school this week in Metro Nashville, Meharry Medical Center says it’s working tirelessly to implement safe practices to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

Meharry Senior Vice President Patrick Johnson says various scenarios have already been mapped out to account for adjustments in the phased-in plan. So far PreK through fourth grade students are back, but throughout the month various grade levels will return to the classrooms.

Johnson said teachers and staff will be tested regularly, and parents can decide if their students can be tested in the schools to protect potential clusters of the virus.

“Our objective is if we can identify pop-ups and hot spots, we can address them at the classroom and then school level first,” Johnson said.

But Metro Nashville Education Association President Amanda Kail said it may be too soon.

“I’m a little worried we’re putting the cart before the horse,” Kail said. “We haven’t started vaccinating. We’re just now starting to talk about ‘oh, we’re going to do testing and we’re going to have thermal imaging,’ there’s money allocated to update ventilation systems, but that’s not going to happen yesterday like it needed to.”

Johnson said things will not be 100% to start. There will be bumps in the road, but it’s important that all students and staff stay safe in the process of going back to in-person learning.

He said there are protocols for cleaning measures that will change based on what happens in the days and weeks to come.

“It’s not a one size where maybe last March where we shut schools down or early in the fall where you said once every hour you walk through the hallway and make sure everything is disinfected and you come back another hour later. That’s probably reduced to every 12 minutes,” Johnson said.

Next week fifth and ninth graders will go back on Thursday. And by the first week of March, the district hopes to have all grade levels resume in-person learning.