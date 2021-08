NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meharry Medical College CEO Dr. James Hildreth announced that everyone working there will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hildreth shared the news via Twitter Sunday saying employees have to roll up their sleeves by October.

As of October 1st being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to work at Meharry Medical College. All students and clinical staff are already mandated to be vaccinated. We are committed to protecting the health of our patients, all Meharrians & our community. — James E.K. Hildreth (@JamesEKHildreth) August 8, 2021

COVID-19 cases have been surging across the country and in Tennessee where 39% of people are currently fully vaccinated.