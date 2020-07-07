Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville

Meharry Medical College gets $8 million for school program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Elementary school Education Generic_242015

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Center for Health Policy at Meharry Medical College has received an $8 million grant for its BRIDGE to Success program, according to a Monday news release.

The program is a partnership with certain Nashville public schools that includes workshops for children and parents on things like school readiness, financial literacy and access to health care.

The grant comes from the Tennessee Department of Human Services’ 2Gen program. That’s a two-generation approach that aims to address the needs of children and parents at the same time, helping families move towards educational success and economic security.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories