NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New changes have come to the Meharry Medical College (MMC) campus recently.

It’s one that aims to help students shoulder the high cost of living as they pursue an education. Students have recently settled into a new facility; the building sits between 12th Avenue and Morena Street and is the school’s first new building in 10 years.

It’s called the Constellation Place, but it’s also known as the Living and Learning Center.

The residential facility features 126 one-bedroom apartments, a fitness center, teaching and learning spaces among other amenities. College staff said this new building has been years in the making. It’s also one forward step in a much larger plan to increase enrollment and access to resources for students, as roughly 42% currently live on campus.

“This was conceptualized back in 2016 when a group of staff persons in Student Affairs said we really need to look at enhancing our housing stock, and as a part of our President Strategic Plan, we want to double the class size and have 80% of our students living on campus, and so this is a part of that strategic vision,” said Dr. Dexter Samuels, the senior vice president for student affairs and executive director for health policy at Meharry Medical College.

With the high cost of living, staff said they have been working toward helping students when it comes to housing options as housing rates continue to trend upward in Nashville and surrounding areas.

“It’s so impactful really because of the living expense and cost of attendance for our students. Particularly for medical and dental students, the cost of attendance is tremendous, in some instances well over $100,000 per year. So as a part of our vision, one of the things that we knew that we control is the cost of housing,” said Samuels.

College staff said the plan is to continue the expansion of on-campus living resources in the next few years.