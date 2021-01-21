Meharry announces healthcare equality summit featuring Dr. Fauci, Dr. Hildreth

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 31: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials are set to defend the federal government’s response to the coronavirus crisis at the hearing hosted by a House panel calling for a national plan to contain the virus. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meharry Medical College announced it will hold a free virtual health summit featuring Dr. James Hildreth and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The event will be a three-part series looking at health disparities in minority communities and ways to advance health equity, particularly related to oral health. Keynote speakers include Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, among other national leaders.

The summit will allow for open dialogue so health experts can develop community-centered approaches to preventing diseases and addressing COVID-19 in communities facing minority healthcare disparities.

“These conversations have never been more important,” said Dr. Hildreth, an infectious disease expert. “COVID-19 has only illuminated the gulf of health disparities that exist between majority and minority communities across our country, particularly in rural communities. Over the last year, we have further focused our collective efforts on addressing these disparities, and this Summit will provide our community with the opportunity to engage around how best to make long lasting changes that will impact the lives of all people.”

Event organizers say the global pandemic has led to a greater awareness of racial justice and health disparities. The summit aims to develop solutions for accessible and affordable health care.

“Effective health care includes oral health—the two cannot be disconnected,” said Dr. Cherae Farmer-Dixon, Dean of Meharry’s School of Dentistry and the summit’s lead organizer. “At Meharry, we understand the connection between these essential aspects of health and well-being, and we are delighted to convene a national conversation examining the intersection of health outcomes, health disparities and systemic racism. We look forward to the creative solutions that are sure to come from this collaborative event.“

The first session will be held on January 27 from 10 a.m. to noon. A second session, focused on motivating action in communities, is set to take place in March.

For more information on the event, click here.