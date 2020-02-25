Megan Boswell claims she is pregnant, unable to take polygraph test

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) — Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, has told News 2’s sister station in Johnson City that she is pregnant.

In a Facebook message to WJHL, Boswell said she could not take a polygraph test due to her pregnancy.

WJHL asked the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office about a polygraph in the investigation and they said they “do not use polygraph.”

An AMBER Alert has been in effect for Megan Boswell’s daughter, Evelyn since Wednesday, Feb. 19.

15-month-old Evelyn Boswell (Source: TBI)

A babysitter reported last seeing the child on Dec. 11, but she was not reported as missing until last week, when Evelyn’s grandfather contacted the Department of Children’s Services.

Anyone with information on Evelyn’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at (800) TBI-FIND.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





Search for Evelyn Boswell