Meet the newest baby animals at the Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the Nashville Zoo has been closed to the public since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new additions have been born since then. We spoke to Jim Bartoo, Marketing, and Public Relations Director at the Nashville Zoo, about the new zoo babies.

Binturong

Lucy, one of the Nashville Zoo’s Palawan binturongs, gave birth to a male kit (common name for a baby binturong) on March 13, 2020. At birth, the kit weighed 279 grams (about 10 ounces).

“We had a baby binturong and it was up at the hospital. And we had a streaming camera over his nursery so you could tune into him. He’s leaving soon, in the next couple of days to go to another zoo.”

Porcupines

Two Cape Porcupines, or porcupettes (the common name for baby porcupines), were born on February 24 and weighed about one pound each.

“They are super cute watching them play around in their exhibit and learn those areas.”

The two porcupettes will stay with their mother (Mkali) and father (Jake) until the animal care team can accurately determine sex. At that point, they will either relocate to meet new mates or become animal ambassadors for their species.

Anteater

A 17-year old Giant Anteater named Praim, delivered a male pup on February 28.

“We had a baby anteater born who’s still kind of strapped to the mother’s back. This animal will stay there for up to a year on the mother’s back.”

For those of you who love the kangaroo exhibit, you may get a treat when the zoo opens back up.

“And in the very near future you are going to be able to see joeys, baby kangaroos. We haven’t shown you any video of it yet, they are still in the pouch and growing but they’re getting very close to starting to reveal themselves. So maybe by the time we open, people will be able to come out and see joeys!”