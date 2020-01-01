Meet first baby of 2020 born at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center staff were excited to welcome the hospital’s first baby of 2020.

Blakely Scout Rediker was born Wednesday at 2:04 a.m. weighing 9 pounds and 7 ounces. She was 21 inches long.

VUMC registered nurse Karen Bradshaw said it’s important to keep mom and baby close together.

“Over the last year, we’ve become a mother-baby unit. So, we try to keep the baby in the room 24/7,” Bradshaw said. “It improves bonding, and it helps with breastfeeding. It also prepares them to go home and how things are going to be there. And, our numbers have shown that it is just very successful.”

As the hospital’s first baby of the New Year, Blakely will go home with a gift basket that includes a Target gift card, diapers, and toys.

“We are extremely excited,” Bradshaw said. “Babies are always a blessing. I’ve been doing this for many many years, and every single time, it’s just as exciting as the very first time.”

VUMC leaders said the OB/GYN team has grown by at least 20 percent in the past three years. They said while the rest of the nation is seeing a decline in birthrates, Nashville’s birthrate is steady.

The hospital had roughly 3,000 deliveries in 2010 and projected about 4,700 in 2019.