Medical helicopters called to scene of Lawrenceburg house fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Medical helicopters were called to the scene of a house fire in Lawrenceburg early Tuesday morning, as firefighters battled the blaze.

The Lawrenceburg Fire Department said crews responded just before 4 a.m. to a residential fire on Jackson Street near the Smith Avenue intersection.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said they were able to extinguish the fire quickly, but added at least two people were “removed from the property,” as two medical helicopters were called in.

No additional information was immediately released, including the extent of any injuries and the cause of the fire.

