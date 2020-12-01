Medical examiner working to identify woman hit and killed in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Hermitage Monday night.

Police say a driver was traveling west on Central Pike under the I-40 overpass around 9:30 p.m. when she noticed a person lying in the roadway. The driver turned around and reported seeing two cars run over the victim without stopping.

It’s unknown whether the woman was trying to cross the roadway or if she was walking in the middle of the road when she was first hit. Police say debris on the scene indicates the make of the suspect vehicle was a GM product.

Officers found the woman’s purse in the roadway, but it didn’t have any identification in it. The medical examiner is still working to identify the woman.

The woman was white with medium-length black hair and long red fingernails. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.