Medical examiner says Officer Anderson died from blunt force injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The State Medical Examiner’s Office says Officer John Anderson died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Officer Anderson was responding to a call around 3 a.m. on the Fourth of July when he was hit by a 17-year-old accused of running a flashing red light.

That’s when it’s reported she ‘t-boned’ officer Anderson’s patrol car.

The patrol car also caught on fire.

Officer Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jayona Brown is behind bars until she appears in juvenile court on August 22.