Medical examiner says Franklin mom, son died from homicide-suicide

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County medical examiner Dr. Feng Li confirmed Wednesday that a mom and son who were found shot to death Tuesday died from a homicide-suicide.

Police were called to the residence on Mealer Street in the Hurstbourne Park neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. after a family member discovered 43-year-old Rachel Narancich and her 12-year-old son Asher dead inside.

When officers arrived, they determined both mother and son had been shot.

Dr. Li confirmed Wednesday that Narancich shot Asher and herself.

Franklin police have not yet confirmed this information as their investigation continues.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. If you need help, please call 1-800-273-8255.