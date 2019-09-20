Mechanical malfunction being investigated in deadly Tour Bus crash

A deadly bus crash in California continues to hit home in Middle Tennessee.

The crash involving the road crew for Country artist Josh Turner killed longtime monitor engineer David “DT” Turner and left seven others injured.

That Prevost bus that the crew was in when they crashed was leased from All Access Coaches in Gallatin, according to those that work closely with the Josh Turner tour.

Investigators are now looking to see if the bus malfunctioned.

After nearly 10 hours, California Highway Patrol officials have moved the wrecked tour bus to storage where it will be inspected. Now the CHP’s multi-accident investigation team is stepping in.

“Our main investigators will go in, they will do a complete mechanical to see if there is anything mechanically wrong that broke or some kind of maintenance thing that allowed it to happen,” CHP Officer Patrick Seebart told News 2.

They are also looking to see if the bus driver suffered a medical condition.

“We will look at everything possible to figure out what caused this.”

The crash killing David Turner and landing nearly all of his other crew members in hospitals across California.

The CHP confirms that Josh Turner and his band worked to rescue their crew from the wreckage.

“You’re obviously the first one on scene so it would be hard not to do something,” proclaimed Officer Seebart.

While Josh Turner mourns with his road family, the country singer has remained quiet on social media.

“For Josh, his entire crew is down and I can’t imagine what… I can’t imagine his headspace,” former Josh Turner crew member Jerry Slone told News 2.

Friday News 2 spoke with a crew member that was on the bus during the crash, who says the country singer has been beyond supportive to the team during this tragedy.

“What a devastating thing to see the people that you’ve been working with spending all this time with for years and years in some cases, laying there and you know what can you do? Get ’em out of it and pray and hope… it’s unbelievable,” said Slone.

While the crew physically recovers, a rep with All Access Coach Leasing says they are not commenting out of respect for those injured in the tragedy.

CHP says it could be several weeks until they determine the cause of the crash.

A memorial fund for David Turner has been set up to help his wife with expenses.