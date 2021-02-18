Meal prep delivery service unable to deliver to customers, donates 8K meals to non-profits instead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local meal prep company unable to serve its customers this week due to extreme weather chose instead to serve others.

Eat Well Nashville had to stop their delivery efforts on Sunday after multiple wrecks and failed attempts of delivery. In turn, they were left with thousands of unused meals.

Instead of letting their food go to waste, Eat Well Nashville donated more than 8,000 pre-made meals across Music City, mostly to non profits.

“The biggest initiative this week was to give back to the community,” CEO Yasar Chaudhary said. “How we react is what matters to us.”

Employees with Eat Well Nashville pack up boxes for the Nashville Rescue Mission

So they packed the meals up in boxes and sent them off, giving away more than a thousand meals to the Nashville Rescue Mission.

“It means a lot to us to have someone step up and say ‘Hey, we have all these wonderfully fresh prepared meals; we’d love to give them to you,'” Cheryl Chunn, Senior Director of Development at the Mission said, adding they are feeding 600 people three times a day. “We were like, ‘Yes! we’ll take them.'”

On Thursday, other meals were given to the Monroe Harding Foster Care Program with special guest Michael Oher helping out.

“We brought some meals to help out in these times,” the former NFL star said. “I know it’s hard out here. Like I said, keep going.”

Michael Oher and those with Monroe Harding after Eat Well Nashville dropped off free meals

Of course, it’s a huge loss for the company; we’re talking six-figures. But Chaudhary says making others happy and healthy is a huge gain.

“Growing up, I was constantly malnourished and could never seemed to obtain the correct nutrients from the food I was given. It is a problem that I wanted to create my own solution to, a problem that I did not want others to face,” he said in a statement to his customers, apologizing for not being able to deliver meals this week and thanking them for their understanding and loyalty.

In a year filled with so many setbacks, from the tornado, to COVID-19 and now this storm, Eat Well Nashville never stopped.

“We’ve had a great effort over the last year with COVID. The tornado…we donated hundreds of meals to the first line responders. With Covid, we donated tens of thousands of meals all over Middle Tennessee for those in need.”