NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many people love to spread holiday cheer by volunteering during the holiday season and one Middle Tennessee nonprofit said they could really use the help.

For the last two years, Jim Badzinski has volunteered with MidCumberland Meals on Wheels.

“It’s just, it’s like a family,” said Badzinski. “It’s a way to pay it forward. I’ve been retired for a couple years and felt it was time to help out a little bit.”

The organization serves 13 counties across Middle Tennessee. Following the pandemic, their number of clients significantly increased. Although client numbers have spiked, volunteer numbers have not, which has created a gap.

“Pre-covid, mid Cumberland, we served over 300,000 meals a year in a fiscal year; this last year from July to July, we served over half a million meals in the same time frame, so we need volunteers who help take the meals to our clients,” said Cynthia Brown, the site manager for the Mt. Juliet location.

Some of the biggest needs can be found in Rutherford, Wilson, Sumner, and Montgomery counties, as well as rural areas. Staff said it’s an important service to the community that goes a long way and it’s not time consuming.

“They are committed to doing what the requirement is and the mission. They all know that it’s important that these people receive these meals because it may be the only meal they get in a day, maybe the only person they see in a day. We have volunteers that volunteer two times a week, three times a week, some one day every other week,” said Brown.

The nonprofit is looking for volunteers who can help on an on-going basis, even beyond the holiday season.

For those currently volunteering like Badzinski, their time is worth it to serve those who could use a helping hand with food.

“I know it’s probably cliché to say it feels good inside, but it does, to see these people and know that they’re getting a good meal,” said Bardzinski.

If you would like to volunteer with MidCumberland Meals on Wheels, you can find the information here.