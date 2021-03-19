MDHA to open wait list for Preston Taylor properties next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open waiting lists next week for Preston Taylor Apartments I and Historic Preston Taylor Apartments II next week.

Applications for the apartments on Clifton Avenue will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone currently on the waiting list will need to reapply.

The waiting list for Preston Taylor Apartments I opens at noon on March 22 and closes at 3 p.m. on March 24. Applications for Preston Taylor Apartments II opens at noon on March 24 and ends at 3 p.m. on March 26.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Affordable Housing).

Applicants will need to register a new username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Preston Taylor Apartments I features one, two, three, four and five-bedroom apartments. Preston Taylor Apartments II features two, three and four-bedroom apartments. Applicants interested in both properties will need to fill out two online applications.

Applicants interested who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3680 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. during the two open application periods. Assistance is limited to calls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.