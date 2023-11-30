MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A joint investigation with Warren County and state authorities has resulted in the arrest of a McMinnville man for soliciting sex from minors on social media apps.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) squad, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the McMinnville Police Department began investigating after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The agency said a user of a messaging app was engaging in sexual conversations with minors. During the course of the investigation, agents identified the user as Eddie Dwight Pease, 30. He also reportedly engaged in the same behavior on various social media platforms.

TBI agents and McMinnville officers arrested Pease on Wednesday, Nov. 29. He was charged with soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor – exploitation of a minor by electronic means and booked into the Warren County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone who may have had contact with the online username eddiepease722 on Snapchat, or on TikTok as Eddiesfoodreviews, eddiepease2024 or Eddieschristiancookingshow is asked to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).