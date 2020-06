WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in an arson investigation.

They said the Charles Creek Baptist Church was set on fire Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The church is a small building on Charles Creek Church Road in the Short Mountain Road area.

If you have any information please call Investigator Cory Knowles at 931-743-7432.

