DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen was charged with aggravated assault Wednesday after a fight at McGavock High School back in September.

According to a warrant, on Sept. 10, 2021, the fight started in the school’s cafeteria and was all caught on camera. Officers said the victim was pulled from an ongoing fight by a codefendant who then hit the victim multiple times. Police said Joshawn Porter, 19, then jumped from a cafeteria table on top of the juvenile victim.

At this point, officials said three people were seen punching the victim before a codefendant picked up the juvenile victim and slammed him to the ground. The warrant said the victim appeared to lose consciousness after that.

Police said Porter was then seen punching and kicking the victim as he lay there motionless. Porter then walked away, and other students and staff were seen helping the victim get up.

The warrant said the child victim suffered from a concussion, his left eye orbital bone was fractured, and his nose and wrist were broken from the fight. Officials also said the child’s wrist injury required surgery.