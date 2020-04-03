McGavock choir students perform ‘together’ while isolated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Choir students from McGavock High School were reunited via technology to sing together again while under isolation.

“Capitol Sounds,” under the direction of Mitch Fuller, have been unable to rehearse or sing together as a unit after classes across the Metro Nashville Public Schools district were cancelled in mid-March.

Josh Jordan posted the video of he and his classmates singing “Can’t help falling in love,” made popular by Tennessee legend Elvis Presley.

The song would have been featured in the group’s spring performance.

Faculty member Robbin Wall introduces the performance, saying the students made the video is all for Fuller, “because your students care so much about you.”

Congratulations to the graduating seniors, for whom this could be their last performance.

