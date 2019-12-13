Mayor John Cooper’s immigration task force releases findings in report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s immigration task force has released its findings in a new report.

The task force was given 60 days to submit its report, and came up with three key findings:

A limited number of Metro Departments/Offices have received requests from federal immigration authorities.

A limited number of Metro Departments/Offices have policies or practices governing their responses to requests from federal immigration authorities.

Metro Departments/Offices do not have policies related to reporting to the Mayor’s Office about communications with federal immigration authorities.

The task force also recommended that Metro departments and offices adopt a uniform policy for reporting about immigration requests to the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor Cooper released a statement after the report was released.

“The Immigration Task Force, especially Chairperson Shanna Hughey, have my sincere thanks for their hard work and dedication over these past several weeks,” said Mayor John Cooper. “I have said two things repeatedly about federal immigration enforcement in Nashville: Our city agencies cannot be expected to use its limited resources to do the work of the federal government, and it is my administration’s goal to help build a Nashville that works for everyone. This includes the valued members of our many immigrant communities. My administration will carefully review the task force’s report as we consider policy decisions related to federal immigration enforcement actions moving forward.” Mayor John Cooper

The task force was put together by Mayor Cooper after several situations involving ICE this year.

In July, residents in a Hermitage neighborhood formed a human chain to prevent ICE from taking another man into custody.

In a September incident, shots were fired in an Antioch parking lot as agents tried to take a wanted undocumented immigrant from Mexico into custody. The same man was shot in this incident was arrested at gunpoint outside of an immigration law office in Nashville.

Then-Mayor David Briley signed an executive order, calling on state lawmakers to repeal an anti-sanctuary city law which was already in effect. Briley also wanted Metro employees to report if they’re asked by a federal agent to help with any immigration enforcement.

When Cooper got into office, he ordered a 90-day review of the executive order before repealing it and calling it “flawed”. He added that Briley’s order provided insufficient clarity for immigration families, Metro employees and immigration advocacy groups.

Cooper says his office will carefully consider the task force’s report as they consider future policy decisions around immigration.