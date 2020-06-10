Mayor John Cooper issues statement promising police policy review

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper said his office will continue to hold law enforcement leadership to the highest standards for public safety.

Cooper also said they will engage in an evaluation of policing and policies. The mayor’s statement coming after several protests and marches in Nashville.

At least 10,000 people participating in one last week, calling for an end to police brutality and systematic racism.

“As previously announced, we will achieve greater accountability and transparency through a use-of-force review and the full deployment of body-worn camera while continuing to engage with our community partners and members of Nashville’s Black community,” Cooper said.

This week calls are growing louder for Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson to step down.

The mayor has not addressed that issue directly or in his statement Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.