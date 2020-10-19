Mayor Cooper’s office names 5 finalists in search for new Nashville police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper named the five finalists who will advance in the search for Nashville’s next police chief, according to a release from Cooper’s office.

The list originally started with more than fifty candidates.

The release stated that the five finalists for the position will be the following:

John Drake: Interim Chief of Police Drake has served Nashville as a member of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD) for 32 years. His previous positions include deputy chief for community supervision and commander of the Central Precinct. Troy Gay: Assistant Chief Troy Gay is the chief of staff for the Austin Police Department. Assistant Chief Gay has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, including seven years of experience at the assistant chief level. Darryl McSwain: Chief McSwain has served as the chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police for the past two years. Prior, he served as the assistant chief for field services for the police department of Montgomery County, Maryland, a jurisdiction of more than 1 million residents in the metropolitan Washington area. Larry Scirotto: Mr. Scirotto is the former assistant chief of professional standards with the Pittsburgh Police Department, where he oversaw policy and program development, training and education and internal investigations. Prior, he oversaw the Major Crimes Unit. Kristen Ziman: Chief Ziman serves as the chief of Illinois’ second-largest police department, Aurora. She joined the Aurora Police Department in 1994 and became Aurora’s first female police chief in 2016.

The search review committee includes:

Deborah Faulkner, chief of the Franklin Police Department Jill Fitcheard, executive director of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board Mark Gwyn, former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director Torry Johnson, former district attorney general of Metro Nashville and Davidson County Diane Lance, director of the Metro Nashville Office of Family Safety

The finalists will meet with an interview panel of residents and policing experts on October 29 and 30.

They will also answer questions from the Mayor’s Policing Policy Commission in a format that the public can view.

They will then each meet with Mayor Cooper individually and will meet with Metro Nashville public safety employees and community leaders

By Charter, Mayor Cooper will select the next chief of police.

